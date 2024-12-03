South Korea’s Bold Move: Monthly Payments, Subsidized Loans, and Paid Leaves for Women to Boost Birth Rate

Seoul: South Korea, grappling with a demographic crisis marked by its lowest-ever fertility rate of 0.78 children per woman, has unveiled sweeping policies to boost its birth rate and counter the long-term challenges of a shrinking, ageing population.

Understanding the Crisis

The country’s declining birth rate is driven by rising housing costs, intense work pressures, gender inequality, and the high expense of raising children. These factors have led many couples to delay or forgo parenthood, intensifying the population decline.

Comprehensive Government Policies

To address this pressing issue, the South Korean government has launched several initiatives:

Financial Support: Parents receive monthly allowances of 700,000 Won (USD 520) for children under one and 350,000 Won (USD 260) for children between one and two years old, with plans to increase these to 1 million Won (USD 740). Housing Assistance: Subsidised loans, affordable rentals, and priority access to public housing are offered to families with children. Workplace Reforms: Expanded parental leave policies allow up to 18 months of paid leave per parent, encouraging fathers to participate in caregiving. Companies receive incentives to adopt family-friendly practices. Education and Healthcare: Free childcare for children under five, free public education, and subsidised healthcare significantly reduce the financial burden on parents. Community Support: Local governments are fostering family-friendly environments through initiatives like play centres, counselling services, and childcare cooperatives.

Also Read: Canada Ends SDS Visa Programme: Key Benefits for Indian Students

Public Reaction and Challenges

While these policies are ambitious, their success depends on overcoming deep-seated societal norms. Gender disparities in caregiving roles, career-related fears tied to parenthood, and South Korea’s hyper-competitive education system remain significant hurdles.

Critics argue that financial incentives alone may not reverse the trend, emphasizing the need for cultural shifts and enhanced work-life balance.

A Global Blueprint?

As nations like Japan, Italy, and Germany face similar demographic challenges, South Korea’s aggressive approach is being closely watched as a potential model for tackling low fertility rates.

By alleviating economic pressures and fostering a supportive ecosystem for young families, South Korea is making a determined push to reshape its demographic future. While the immediate impact may be gradual, these measures could serve as a beacon for other countries confronting similar crises.