South Korea: Former PSS Chief Questioned Again Over Blocking Yoon’s Detainment

Seoul: The former head of South Korea’s Presidential Security Service (PSS), Park Chong-jun, was questioned by the police for the third time on Monday regarding allegations that he obstructed investigators’ attempts to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol over his failed martial law declaration.

Park, who stepped down as the PSS chief last Friday, faces charges of obstructing official duties after PSS officials prevented the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) from executing a warrant to detain President Yoon.

Park expressed his willingness to cooperate with the investigation, telling reporters he would participate “with sincerity.”

Senior PSS Official Defies Police Summons

Meanwhile, a senior official at the PSS, Lee Kwang-woo, failed to attend his scheduled police questioning on Monday, ignoring a summons for the third time. Lee, known to be a loyalist of President Yoon, had been requested by the National Office of Investigation’s special probe team to appear before the police by 10 a.m. However, he did not show up.

In response, the police plan to file an arrest warrant for Lee, citing his potential flight risk, as reported by Yonhap news agency.

Yoon Suk Yeol’s Impeachment Trial and Safety Concerns

On January 12, President Yoon Suk Yeol did not attend the first formal hearing of his impeachment trial due to safety concerns. Yun Gap-geun, Yoon’s defense attorney, made the announcement as the Constitutional Court held the initial oral arguments for Yoon’s impeachment trial. The court scheduled a total of five hearing sessions until February 4.

Yun stated that concerns regarding personal safety and potential mishaps were the reasons for the President’s absence, saying, “In order for the President to appear for the trial, the issue of personal safety and security must be resolved.” He also confirmed that Yoon would attend the trial if those issues were addressed.

Political Uncertainty Following Yoon’s Martial Law Declaration

South Korea has been grappling with political uncertainty since President Yoon’s short-lived martial law declaration on December 3, 2024, and his impeachment on December 14, 2024. The country’s political climate remains tense as the investigation and impeachment proceedings continue.