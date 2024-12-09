World

South Korean civic groups to stage another candlelight vigil calling for President’s impeachment

South Korean civic groups were set to stage another candlelight vigil near the National Assembly on Monday to call for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol over last week's botched martial law declaration.

Uma Devi9 December 2024 - 15:21
South Korean civic groups to stage another candlelight vigil calling for President's impeachment
South Korean civic groups to stage another candlelight vigil calling for President's impeachment

Seoul: South Korean civic groups were set to stage another candlelight vigil near the National Assembly on Monday to call for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol over last week’s botched martial law declaration.

The rally, led by the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), one of the largest umbrella labor unions in the country, is scheduled to take place near exit five of the National Assembly Station at 6 pm, Yonhap news agency reported.

The KCTU said it would hold the rally in the same location every day, a continuation of the massive rallies that brought a swarm of protesters to the streets during the weekend.

Also Read: Poor records, lack of gloves hit Mid-day Meal Scheme in UP

Another progressive civic group, named Candlelight Action, also announced plans to stage a protest at 7 p.m. demanding the immediate impeachment and arrest of Yoon.

Near Gwanghwamun in central Seoul, conservative groups will hold a separate rally in opposition to Yoon’s impeachment and continue the daily protests until Saturday.

Tags
Uma Devi9 December 2024 - 15:21

Related Articles

India and Bangladesh hold Foreign Secretary-level talks amid escalating tensions

India and Bangladesh hold Foreign Secretary-level talks amid escalating tensions

9 December 2024 - 16:49
Charles Kushner to Be Ambassador to France, real estate magnate and Trump’s controversial pick for U.S. ambassador to France, photographed during a public event.

Trump Wants Pardoned Real Estate Developer Charles Kushner to Be Ambassador to France

8 December 2024 - 18:17
Ghana votes in presidential, parliamentary elections

Ghana votes in presidential, parliamentary elections

7 December 2024 - 18:29
Massive rally calling for South Korean President's ouster held in Seoul amid impeachment motion votes

Massive rally calling for South Korean President’s ouster held in Seoul amid impeachment motion votes

7 December 2024 - 14:00
Back to top button