South Korean Ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol Arrested Amid Political Unrest

Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been arrested following a controversial martial law declaration. His arrest sparked violent protests, and he faces serious rebellion charges in a case that has divided the nation.

Seoul: Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been formally arrested after a dramatic turn of events early on Sunday, just days after being apprehended at his presidential compound in Seoul. The arrest comes as Yoon faces potential rebellion charges over his controversial declaration of martial law last month, a move that triggered the most significant political crisis in South Korea since the country’s democratisation in the late 1980s.

Arrest Follows Court Deliberation

Yoon’s arrest followed a lengthy deliberation at the Seoul Western District Court, where law enforcement’s request for an arrest warrant was granted. The court determined that Yoon posed a risk of destroying evidence in the ongoing investigation. Despite his legal team’s efforts to secure his release, the court ruled against him, and Yoon was taken into custody on Sunday morning.

Violent Protests Erupt at Court

The announcement of Yoon’s arrest quickly sparked violent protests at the court, as dozens of his supporters stormed the building. In a chaotic scene, they broke through the main entrance, smashing windows and destroying furniture. The protesters used plastic chairs, metal beams, and even police shields, which they had seized from officers, to cause destruction. Some were seen throwing objects and deploying fire extinguishers to damage the facilities further.

Police Respond to Riot

The situation escalated quickly, forcing the deployment of hundreds of police officers to restore order. By the end of the riot, nearly 90 individuals had been arrested, and several police officers were treated for injuries. Ambulance teams were seen tending to the wounded outside the court. Authorities are also assessing the extent of the damage to the building and checking whether any court staff were injured during the unrest.

Legal Fallout from Martial Law Declaration

Yoon’s arrest has set the stage for a prolonged period of legal proceedings. He is facing serious charges related to his role in the martial law declaration, which came on December 3. The controversial decision to invoke martial law sparked widespread outrage, with critics accusing the former president of attempting to undermine South Korea’s democratic systems. Yoon’s actions in the wake of the declaration have led many to believe that the country is on the brink of a constitutional crisis.

Yoon’s Detention and Legal Battle

Yoon has been in detention since Wednesday, following a high-profile law enforcement operation at his residential compound. His legal team appeared in court on Saturday, arguing for his release. However, the court sided with authorities, asserting that Yoon’s detention was necessary to prevent him from tampering with evidence.

Nation Divided Amid Political Upheaval

South Korea is currently grappling with the fallout from this political upheaval, as many citizens are divided over the future of their former leader. The nation’s ongoing turmoil signals that the political landscape may continue to shift dramatically in the coming months, as the investigation into Yoon’s actions unfolds.

As the situation develops, public attention remains focused on the legal proceedings and whether the ex-president will ultimately face imprisonment or find a way to clear his name.