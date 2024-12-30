South West Zone & All India Championships: Sai Nihar Sets New Benchmarks in Swimming
Chennai: SRM University hosted two prestigious swimming events, the South West Zone Inter-University Swimming Championship and the All India Inter-University Swimming Championship, in December 2024. Swimmers from universities across the country competed, showcasing exceptional talent and determination.
South West Zone Inter-University Swimming Championship 2024
Dates: 21st to 23rd December
Venue: SRM University, Chennai
Bikkina Sai Nihar, representing K L E F University, Hyderabad, delivered an outstanding performance, earning the following medals:
- Silver Medal: 200m Individual Medley (IM) with a timing of 2:13
- Bronze Medal: 200m Backstroke with a timing of 2:16
- Silver Medal: 400m Individual Medley (IM) with a timing of 4:51
All India Inter-University Swimming Championship 2024
Dates: 25th to 27th December
Venue: SRM University, Chennai
Bikkina Sai Nihar continued his remarkable performance at the national level:
- Silver Medal: 200m Individual Medley (IM) with a timing of 2:11.68
- Silver Medal: 200m Backstroke with a timing of 2:12.08
Event Highlights:
200m Backstroke – Men
- 1st Place: Nithik Nathella (SRM IST) – 2:10.80
- 2nd Place: Bikkina Sai Nihar (K L E F University) – 2:12.08
- 3rd Place: Bholender (Lovely Professional University) – 2:13.00
200m Individual Medley – Men
- 1st Place: Shoan Ganguly (JAIN University) – 2:08.43
- 2nd Place: Bikkina Sai Nihar (K L E F University) – 2:11.16
- 3rd Place: Shivank Vishwanath (VTU) – 2:12.14
Bikkina Sai Nihar’s performance across these championships reflects his exceptional skill, dedication, and consistent hard work. He remains a standout athlete in competitive swimming, bringing pride to his university and inspiring young swimmers across the country.