South West Zone & All India Championships: Sai Nihar Sets New Benchmarks in Swimming

Chennai: SRM University hosted two prestigious swimming events, the South West Zone Inter-University Swimming Championship and the All India Inter-University Swimming Championship, in December 2024. Swimmers from universities across the country competed, showcasing exceptional talent and determination.

South West Zone Inter-University Swimming Championship 2024

Dates: 21st to 23rd December

Venue: SRM University, Chennai

Bikkina Sai Nihar, representing K L E F University, Hyderabad, delivered an outstanding performance, earning the following medals:

Silver Medal: 200m Individual Medley (IM) with a timing of 2:13

200m Individual Medley (IM) with a timing of 2:13 Bronze Medal: 200m Backstroke with a timing of 2:16

200m Backstroke with a timing of 2:16 Silver Medal: 400m Individual Medley (IM) with a timing of 4:51

All India Inter-University Swimming Championship 2024

Dates: 25th to 27th December

Venue: SRM University, Chennai

Bikkina Sai Nihar continued his remarkable performance at the national level:

Silver Medal: 200m Individual Medley (IM) with a timing of 2:11.68

200m Individual Medley (IM) with a timing of 2:11.68 Silver Medal: 200m Backstroke with a timing of 2:12.08

Event Highlights:

200m Backstroke – Men

1st Place: Nithik Nathella (SRM IST) – 2:10.80

Nithik Nathella (SRM IST) – 2:10.80 2nd Place: Bikkina Sai Nihar (K L E F University) – 2:12.08

Bikkina Sai Nihar (K L E F University) – 2:12.08 3rd Place: Bholender (Lovely Professional University) – 2:13.00

200m Individual Medley – Men

1st Place: Shoan Ganguly (JAIN University) – 2:08.43

Shoan Ganguly (JAIN University) – 2:08.43 2nd Place: Bikkina Sai Nihar (K L E F University) – 2:11.16

Bikkina Sai Nihar (K L E F University) – 2:11.16 3rd Place: Shivank Vishwanath (VTU) – 2:12.14

Bikkina Sai Nihar’s performance across these championships reflects his exceptional skill, dedication, and consistent hard work. He remains a standout athlete in competitive swimming, bringing pride to his university and inspiring young swimmers across the country.