Special drive to prevent chikungunya from Oct 3: Amrapali Kata

Hyderabad: GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata today directed the officials concerned to carry out a special drive to prevent chikungunya cases from October 3 and conduct anti-larval operation programmes.

A survey of 50 to 100 houses around the house where a case of chikungunya has been registered has been conducted to identify areas where mosquito breeding occurs and if there is storage of water there, anti-larval operation and fogging should be carried out.

She asked the officials to visit locked houses, building sites, function halls, open plots areas and create awareness with the representatives of the Residential Welfare Association on the precautions to be taken to prevent chikungunya, remove and clean water in water storage tanks, drums and coolers, as well as remove tyres and empty coconut bondas, fill up small water pits, put oil balls in the dirty water stored in the water.

She instructed the medical and health officers of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy and Medchal districts to coordinate with the GHMC officials and conduct tests for chikungunya cases registered in private hospitals.

“If the details of the daily cases coming from a private hospital are sent to the office of the chief endologist, immediately steps should be taken to prevent chikungunya cases by conducting anti-larval operation, fogging and pyratium sprays. Anti-larval operations have been ordered in apartments and cellars. Patient details of chikungunya, including address, must be recorded in government and private hospital,” she said.

She directed that entomology programmes should be conducted extensively to control chikungunya within the field limits. She said the respective officials should work in coordination and work responsibly to prevent chikungunya in the city.