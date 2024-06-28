Sports News | T20 World Cup Final: IND v SA head-to-head, check when and where to watch, other details

Bridgetown (Barbados): India will face South Africa in the final of the T20 World Cup between the two undefeated tournament teams in Barbados on Saturday.

India aim to reclaim the trophy that they last won in the inaugural 2007 edition while South Africa are into the final for the first time — after seven previous World Cup semifinal defeats across formats.

The two sides have met six times in the T20 World Cup in the history of the tournament with India having an upper hand in the head-to-head matchup.

India v South Africa head-to-head in T20 World Cups:

Matches played: 6

India: 4

South Africa: 2

India v South Africa overall T20Is head-to-head- 26

India: 14

South Africa: 11

When: Saturday, June 29 at 8 PM IST

Where: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final live broadcast on television in India: Star Sports Network will broadcast the tournament in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final live stream in India: The live streaming will be available on Disney + Hotstar.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.