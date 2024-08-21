Sports Photographer Mohammed Waheed Uddin Meets with Telangana Sports Authority Chairman

Hyderabad: Mohammed Waheed Uddin, a prominent sports photographer, met with Sri K. Shiva Sena Reddy, Chairman of the Sports Authority of Telangana State, today at his office in Gachibowli Stadium.

The meeting provided an opportunity for Uddin and Reddy to discuss a range of topics related to upcoming sports events and initiatives in the state.

The discussion centered around enhancing the coverage and promotion of various sporting activities, highlighting the importance of media and photography in showcasing athletic talent.

The meeting underscored a collaborative effort to advance the sports scene in Telangana.