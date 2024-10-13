Sports

Sr Women Inter-Department National C’ship to begin on Monday

The fourth Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship is set to begin on Monday at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium here

Safiya Begum13 October 2024 - 15:49
Sr Women Inter-Department National C'ship to begin on Monday
Sr Women Inter-Department National C'ship to begin on Monday

 New Delhi: The fourth Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship is set to begin on Monday at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium here.

 The tournament will feature 12 teams divided into four pools, and it will run till October 21.

 During the league stage, each team will play against all other teams in their pool.

 The top two teams from each pool will advance to the quarterfinals, scheduled for October 18.

 The semifinals are scheduled for October 20, with the final and the 3rd-4th place set for October 21.

 Pool A includes defending champions Indian Oil Corporation, Central Civil Services Cultural and Sports Board, and Central Reserve Police Force.

 Pool B features Railway Sports Promotion Board, Tamil Nadu Police, and Sports Authority of Gujarat – Hockey Academy.

 Pool C consists of Sports Authority of India, UCO Bank Women’s Hockey Academy, and Central Board of Direct Taxes while Pool D has Sashastra Seema Bal, Union Bank of India, and Steel Plant Sports Board.

 Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said, “This tournament consistently serves as a valuable platform for discovering emerging talent in Indian women’s hockey.

 “It plays a crucial role in nurturing future stars by offering them the chance to compete at an elite level alongside seasoned players

Tags
Safiya Begum13 October 2024 - 15:49

Related Articles

Yuvraj Sandhu finishes as top Indian at T-13 in Macau

Yuvraj Sandhu finishes as top Indian at T-13 in Macau

13 October 2024 - 17:39
Tendulkar to inspire young athletes and sports fans in Texas  

Tendulkar to inspire young athletes and sports fans in Texas  

13 October 2024 - 15:30
India clinches three medals, including historic women's doubles bronze at Asian TT Championships

India clinches three medals, including historic women’s doubles bronze at Asian TT Championships

13 October 2024 - 15:20
Sanju Samson Expresses Gratitude to India's Leadership, Says He's Learned to Handle Pressure and Failures

Sanju Samson Expresses Gratitude to India’s Leadership, Says He’s Learned to Handle Pressure and Failures

13 October 2024 - 11:00
Back to top button