Sri Chakra Milk Products Marks 10-Year Anniversary with New Product Launch and Actor Satyadev as Brand Ambassador

Hyderabad: With great pride and joy Sri Chakra Milk Products LLP celebrated its 10th anniversary in Hyderabad on June 30 (Sunday). This milestone is a testament to unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and excellence in the dairy industry by delivering the products to over 25,000 households and 1,000 business every day.

The Sri Chakra Milk Products LLP has grown from a beginning in Avapadu (2014) to becoming a recognized name in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The vision is clear to provide premium dairy products using world-class machinery and advanced milk processing technologies.

The dairy industry in India, as reported by IMARC Group, has grown to an impressive Rs 6,792 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach Rs 49,953 billion by 2032. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana alone, the market size has surged from Rs 662 billion to Rs 1,324 billion, with an expected growth rate of 7.80 per cent.

Milk remains the cornerstone of India’s dairy industry due to its nutritional value and integral role in daily consumption. Meanwhile, A2 milk is rapidly gaining traction as a healthier alternative, driven by consumer awareness and its perceived health benefits.

On this achievement it is excited to unveil new brand identity and introduce a range of innovative products designed to meet evolving consumer needs. The new value-added dairy products, including cheese, yoghurt, flavored milk, and probiotic drinks catering to the health-conscious and convenience-seeking consumer.

Sri Chakra Milk Products LLP is also proud to announce that Satyadev, a celebrated actor and a household name is the new brand ambassador. His values and commitment to excellence align perfectly with the brand, making him an ideal representative for Sri Chakra Milk Products LLP.

The vision is clear to deliver premium dairy products while fostering health, happiness, and sustainability. We aim to be the preferred brand in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, expanding our market presence and continuing to innovate.

Technological advancements in dairy processing, farm management, and supply chain logistics will play a crucial role in our future. By adopting these technologies, we will enhance efficiency, product quality, and sustainability.

Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Minister of Energy, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Launches Sri Chakra Milk Products LLP Brochure, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Sri Chakra Milk Products LLP and my brothers Ramanjaneyulu and Satyanarayana. It is a proud moment for me, having been part of the company’s launch a decade ago, to see its strong presence now in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. I hope to see their expansion across various states in India, providing employment opportunities in our states and beyond.”

Murakonda Jaganmohan Rao, MD, Vijetha Supermarkets, Telangana, Launches Sri Chakra Milk Products LLP Flyer “I fondly recall my days of carrying milk to the dairy during my tenth grade, being from a farmer’s family myself. Running a dairy company successfully for a decade is no small feat. I want to address the false notion that milk today often contains additives. With diligent government efforts to clear such misconceptions, genuine dairies like Sri Chakra will thrive. I am always ready to support, and Sri Chakra is welcome to use our platform for any service.”

Hari Prasad, Director, Sri Chakra Milk Products LLP “I thank all our hundreds of customers for being loyal buyers every day.”

Satyanarayana, Managing Director, Sri Chakra Milk Products LLP “We are delighted to celebrate this milestone of a decade. We collect milk from farmers and distribute it to our customers. Our success is due to our commitment to quality service, and I request all our customers to continue trusting us.”

Ramanjaneyulu, Managing Director, Sri Chakra Milk LLP, Gaddam Prasad, Speaker of Telangana, Satyadev Indian Film Actor (Brand Ambassador of Sri Chakra) and Special Surprise Guest Tollywood Rowdy Boy Vijay Devarakonda were present at the occasion.

More about the new offerings

100% Buffalo Milk in Two Variants: Full Cream (6% fat): This variant is rich and creamy, perfect for those who prefer a full-bodied milk experience. Toned Milk: This variant offers a balanced option, ideal for everyday consumption while maintaining the benefits of buffalo milk.

Pure Buffalo Ghee: Our pure buffalo ghee is made from high-quality buffalo milk, known for its rich taste and numerous health benefits. It is perfect for cooking and enhancing the flavor of your dishes.

In addition to these, we are in the process of expanding our product line to include: Cheese: We are developing a range of cheeses, from traditional varieties to innovative new options, catering to diverse palates and culinary uses.

Yogurt: Our yogurt products will offer both traditional and flavored options, providing a healthy and delicious choice for consumers.

Flavored Milk: We will introduce a variety of flavored milk, perfect for those seeking a tasty and nutritious beverage on the go.

Probiotic Drinks: Recognizing the growing trend towards gut health, we are launching probiotic drinks designed to support digestive health and overall well-being.

These new products are aimed at meeting the evolving needs of health-conscious and convenience-seeking consumers. By diversifying our product range, we continue to uphold our commitment to quality and innovation, ensuring that Sri Chakra remains a preferred choice in the dairy market.

The technological facilities

At Sri Chakra Milk Products LLP, our strategic initiatives are centered around ensuring quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. A cornerstone of our strategy is our state-of-the-art facility, which boasts a processing capacity of 2 lakh liters. This facility is strategically located in Chevella near the city, allowing us to maintain the highest levels of freshness by minimizing the time between production and delivery.

There is an integrated cutting-edge technology into our operations. This includes advanced automation systems for precise control and monitoring of the milk processing stages, ensuring consistency and quality.

Key aspects of our strategy include:

We intend to adopt an aggressive approach towards digital platforms and hyperlocal activations, reflecting our commitment to innovation and customer convenience. In addition to our conventional distribution channels, we are excited to introduce a Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) model. This new model will allow us to directly engage with our customers, ensuring a seamless and personalized experience.

Enhanced Digital Presence: We will significantly enhance our digital presence through a robust e-commerce platform and mobile app, offering customers the convenience of ordering their favorite Sri Chakra dairy products online. This platform will be user-friendly and equipped with features like subscription services, product information, and customer support.

Own Delivery Fleet: To maintain the highest standards of product quality and freshness, we will employ our own delivery fleet. This approach ensures that our products are transported under optimal conditions, preserving the ideal temperature and quality from our facilities to the consumer’s doorstep.

Modern Trade Outlets: In addition to our digital and direct-to-consumer initiatives, Sri Chakra products will be available in leading modern trade outlets such as Vijetha, Ratnadeep, and more. This ensures that our products are easily accessible to a broader customer base through well-established retail chains.

Quick Commerce Platforms: We are also partnering with quick commerce platforms like MilkBasket and others to offer fast and convenient delivery options. This allows us to cater to the needs of consumers who prefer the speed and convenience of quick commerce solutions.