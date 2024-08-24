Sri Lanka sets England target of 205 to win, England 82/3 at Tea Day 4

Old Trafford: Sri Lanka has set England a target of 205 runs to win the first Test match at Old Trafford. The Sri Lankan team was bowled out for 326 just after lunch on Day 4, with a significant collapse following the dismissal of Kamindu Mendis, who scored a brilliant 113 — his third century in just four Test matches.

The visitors were looking for solid thanks to a strong 117-run partnership between Mendis and Dinesh Chandimal. However, once Mendis was dismissed, Sri Lanka’s batting line-up faltered. Chandimal was the last man out for 79, bringing an end to a promising innings.

England’s bowlers capitalized on the situation, particularly with the second new ball, taking the last four wickets in under 10 overs. Chris Woakes led the attack with impressive figures of 3-58, while Matthew Potts also made significant contributions, finishing with 3-47.

Despite the lower-order collapse, the efforts of Mendis and Chandimal have given Sri Lanka a fighting chance to defend their total. With the pitch offering some assistance to the bowlers, the visitors will hope to exploit any vulnerabilities in England’s batting lineup as they chase the target of 205.

As England begins their chase, all eyes will be on their response to the challenge set by Sri Lanka’s determined bowling attack.