Sri Lankan Police arrest six Bangladeshi nationals for visa violations

Sri Lanka Police said on Wednesday that they arrested six Bangladeshi nationals in the Western Province on Tuesday evening for violating visa conditions.

Abdul Wasi30 October 2024 - 13:41
Colomb: Sri Lanka Police said on Wednesday that they arrested six Bangladeshi nationals in the Western Province on Tuesday evening for violating visa conditions.

The police reported that the arrests were made at a residence in Seeduwa, an area close to Bandaranaike International Airport. The individuals detained are aged between 18 and 43, Xinhua news agency reported.

Further investigations are underway, according to the police.

On Tuesday, Cabinet spokesperson Vijitha Herath said that the government is taking steps against foreigners who overstay their visas or engage in activities that breach visa regulations.

