Sri Rudraraju Narasimha Murthy Raju Memorial International FIDE Rapid Rating Chess Tournament: Category Prize Winners Announced

Hyderabad: The Pragathi Chess Academy has announced the results of the “Sri Rudraraju Narasimha Murthy Raju Memorial International FIDE Rapid Rating Chess Tournament” held at Sapthapadi Gardens, Bachupally, Hyderabad.

The tournament saw participation from talented young chess players across various age categories, and the top five winners in each category are as follows:

Children’s Category Prize Winners

Boys:

Under 7:

Om Esh Shreyansh V Prateek Veekshith Nivas Sai Karthikeya Srayansh Thumati

Under 9:

Nidhish Shyamal Anvit Srivastava Alluri Samanyu Vihaan Datta Shanmukha Vasudeva

Under 11:

P Hariram Saikrishna Advik Reddy Shourya Gupta Krish Ryan Krishna Shitiz Prasad

Under 13:

Sree Shaunak Chanda Rohan Kumar A Bava Samavart Rishi Pallagani Andabatla Satvik

Under 15:

Seetasagar K Mokhsith Pasupulety Himanish Srivatsa Ayush Yadav Pritam Darshan

Girls:

Under 7:

G Sai Aashritha Sai Anshitha P A Vedhaanshi Sayyadh Raudah Madhu Sree

Under 9:

Vamshika Boga Jayaswi Balla Trishika Patnaik Swara Deepak Phasge Dia Parthasarathy

Under 11:

Samhita Pungavanam Aligi Amrutha Hemal Akshaya Narahari Bruhathi Kondisetti Gita Akshara T

Under 13:

Saranya Devi Narahari Modiipalli Deekshitha Sai Susheela Reddycherla Nehasanvi C Anaya Agarwal

Under 15:

Anmol Mathur Sarvani Cheedella A Naga Siva Sai Divya Bongarala Tanu Sri Sai Sonali Srimani Karthika

Special Prizes:

Best Female Player:

Aparajita Gochikar Barathakoti Sneha Bhandekar Bhagyashri Ahalya Kavuri Swetha Aratikatla

Best Veteran:

K V Anand P V V Satyanarayana Murthy Kandi Ravi T V Subramanian G B Srinivasa Rao

The prize winners were felicitated by K Srinivasa Raju, the Tournament Director, and K S Prasad, the President of the Telangana State Chess Association (TSCA).

The tournament was a grand success, highlighting the young chess talent in the region and promoting the game among the youth.