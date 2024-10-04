State Government Approves Rs. 826 Crore Project for KBR Park Junctions to Alleviate Traffic in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced a major infrastructure development project aimed at easing traffic congestion around KBR Park in Hyderabad. The State Government has sanctioned Rs. 826 crores for the construction of grade separators at six key junctions in the area, ensuring seamless traffic flow without any disruptions.

As part of this initiative, Rs. 421 crore has been allocated under the H-CITI program for constructing flyovers and underpasses at the Jubilee Hills Checkpost, KBR Entrance, and Mugdha Junction. Another Rs. 405 crore has been designated for improving the junctions at Filmnagar, Maharaja Agrasen, and the Cancer Hospital.

The GHMC highlighted that these grade separators—comprising a combination of underpasses and flyovers—are designed to allow vehicles to pass through the crossroads without any hindrance. Clockwise traffic will utilize underpasses, while counterclockwise traffic will navigate via flyovers. Special features, such as rainwater retention structures at the underpasses, have been included to prevent flooding during monsoon seasons.

This large-scale junction improvement project will tackle the heavy traffic around KBR Park, where roads connect various commercial and IT hubs, including Madhapur, Hitech City, Gachibowli, and Kondapur. The junctions have been strategically designed to ensure a conflict-free flow of vehicles, improving overall traffic efficiency.

Redevelopment Plans for Six Major Junctions:

Package-I (Rs. 421 crore)

Jubilee Hills Checkpost: Y-shaped underpass and flyovers to improve connectivity to Road No. 45, KBR Park, and Yousufguda.

Y-shaped underpass and flyovers to improve connectivity to Road No. 45, KBR Park, and Yousufguda. KBR Entrance & Mugdha Junction: Multi-lane underpasses and flyovers connecting the Cancer Hospital Junction and Punjagutta.

Package-II (Rs. 405 crore)

Road No. 45 Junction: Underpasses and flyovers for Filmnagar and Jubilee Hills Checkpost traffic.

Underpasses and flyovers for Filmnagar and Jubilee Hills Checkpost traffic. Filmnagar, Maharaja Agrasen & Cancer Hospital Junctions: Two-lane underpasses and flyovers aimed at ensuring smooth connectivity to key nearby junctions.

This project is expected to significantly ease traffic around the busy KBR Park area and contribute to the overall urban development of Hyderabad.