“Stay Alert”: SBI Debunks Deepfake Videos Claiming False Investment Schemes

The State Bank of India (SBI) has issued an alert to its customers, cautioning them against falling prey to deepfake videos circulating on social media platforms. These videos, falsely claiming to feature SBI’s top management, are promoting fraudulent schemes with promises of high returns.

Details of the Warning

SBI clarified via a post on its official social media account on X (formerly Twitter) that:

No Connection to SBI: The schemes and investment opportunities promoted in these videos are neither endorsed by the bank nor its officials. Misuse of Technology: Fraudsters are using advanced deepfake technology to mimic SBI executives, making the videos appear authentic and convincing. False Promises: The videos claim unrealistic and extraordinary returns, which SBI emphasized is not part of any legitimate scheme offered by the bank.

SBI’s Appeal to the Public

The bank urged its customers to remain vigilant and avoid falling for such fraudulent content. SBI’s official statement read:

“Do not trust deepfake videos falsely claiming to represent SBI or its officials.”

“We never offer schemes with unusually high returns. Stay alert and verify any information through official SBI channels before acting on such offers.”

Steps to Protect Yourself

SBI has shared the following tips to avoid being duped by such scams:

Verify Authenticity: Cross-check any scheme or investment opportunity with official SBI platforms or contact customer service. Report suspicious content: If you come across such videos or messages, report them to SBI and social media platforms immediately. Do Not Share Personal Information: Avoid sharing sensitive information like account numbers or OTPs with anyone claiming to represent SBI. Use Official Channels Only: Always rely on SBI’s official website, app, or verified social media accounts for information.

Rise of Deepfake Scams

Deepfake technology, which uses artificial intelligence to create hyper-realistic fake videos, has become a popular tool for cybercriminals. By imitating the appearance and voice of credible individuals, scammers aim to deceive people into investing money or divulging personal information.

Previous Incidents of Bank-Related Scams

The financial sector has seen a surge in scams leveraging advanced technology. In recent months:

Fake loan offers.

Fraudulent fixed deposit schemes.

Phishing attempts mimic bank portals.

SBI’s Commitment to Customer Security

SBI reiterated its dedication to customer safety and pledged to take stringent measures against such fraudulent activities. The bank is working with cybercrime authorities to identify and curb these scams.

Conclusion

SBI’s warning serves as a crucial reminder for everyone to exercise caution when interacting with unsolicited schemes or offers. Customers are encouraged to stay informed, report suspicious activities, and rely solely on verified sources for banking-related information.

For updates, follow SBI’s official handles on social media or visit their website.