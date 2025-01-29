Steve Smith Reaches 10,000 Test Runs Milestone, Becomes Second-Fastest Australian to Achieve the Feat

Galle: Australian cricket star Steve Smith reached a monumental achievement on Wednesday by becoming the 15th player in history to score 10,000 Test runs. This milestone came during the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium, with Smith marking the occasion with his first scoring shot on day one.

Smith Joins Elite Company

At the age of 35, Smith became the fourth Australian cricketer to surpass 10,000 Test runs, joining the ranks of legends like Allan Border, Steve Waugh, and Ricky Ponting. Interestingly, all three of his predecessors also achieved this feat while serving as captain of the Australian Test team.

Flicking a left-arm spinner from Prabath Jayasuriya for a single to mid-on, Smith reached the milestone in his 205th Test innings, making him the fifth-fastest batter in terms of innings to achieve 10,000 Test runs.

Fastest Australian to Achieve Milestone

While Smith is now part of an elite group, his achievement also highlights his remarkable consistency. He is the second-fastest Australian to reach 10,000 Test runs, with only former captain Ricky Ponting having achieved the milestone faster in 196 innings. Smith’s 205 innings to reach 10,000 runs places him among the quickest to achieve the feat, with Brian Lara (111 innings) holding the record for the fewest innings.

In terms of matches played, Smith reached the milestone in 115 Tests, placing him behind only Brian Lara, who reached it in 111 Tests. The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, and Ponting also made it in fewer innings than Smith.

Impressive Batting Average

Smith’s career has been marked by his exceptional consistency and high batting average, which stands at over 55. Among players with over 10,000 Test runs, only Kumar Sangakkara boasts a better average (57.40). Among active cricketers, only England’s Joe Root, with 12,972 Test runs, has scored more than Smith.

A Moment of Redemption

For Smith, the milestone was a long-awaited one after he narrowly missed it in front of his home crowd at the SCG during the recent Test series against India. Smith had been dismissed on 9,999 runs during that match, and many had hoped for a fairytale moment in his hometown.

However, the right-hander redeemed himself by scoring his 10,000th run on the first ball he faced in Galle, receiving applause from the crowd and sharing an emotional moment with his batting partner, Usman Khawaja.

The Road Ahead

With this milestone, Steve Smith cements his place among the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket. His consistency and contributions to Australian cricket continue to inspire future generations of cricketers. As Smith progresses in his career, many will eagerly follow his pursuit of further records, with the 10,000-run mark now firmly behind him.

Stay tuned for more updates on Steve Smith’s historic achievements in Test cricket.