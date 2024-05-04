Sting Operation Alleges BJP Worker’s Involvement in Sandeshkhali Incident

Hyderabad: A snippet of a 32-minute-long sting operation has surfaced, sparking controversy over alleged statements made by Gangadhar Koyal, the BJP Mondol Sabhapati from Sandeshkhali Block 2. The excerpt suggests Koyal’s purported approval of claims that there was no rape of women in Sandeshkhali, but rather, it was fabricated to appear as such.

The sting operation features Koyal implicating the BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari in orchestrating the incident, claiming that Adhikari’s personal assistant had overseen the matter. Koyal is purportedly heard saying, “We couldn’t ask our wives to do this, but Dada from outside managed everything. He convinced the women.”

#WATCH : Viral Video



Is this the SANDESHKHALI TRUTH?



Excerpt of a 32 minute long sting operation on a #BJP worker from #Sandeshkhali. He is Gangadhar Koyal, the BJP Mondol Sabhapati from Sandeshkhali Block 2. The man could be purportedly seen approving that "there wasn't any… pic.twitter.com/VmbE0LqmY3 — Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) May 4, 2024

Furthermore, Koyal allegedly admits to being instrumental in filing rape complaints, raising questions about the motives behind the accusations and the involvement of BJP leadership in the region.

The shocking Sandeshkhali sting is proof that the BJP can stoop to any low to defame our Bengal..

However no amount of sold media & fake news can stop Bengal from shining.. pic.twitter.com/nq0iJiAAda — FIRHAD HAKIM (@FirhadHakim) May 4, 2024

It’s noteworthy that Prime Minister Modi has repeatedly referenced the Sandeshkhali issue in his campaign speeches in Bengal, using it to criticize the ruling TMC and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

A viral video today exposed how the BJP left no stone unturned to malign Bengal.



From "mass rape" to "arms seizure," every claim was BOUGHT and STAGED by none other than @SuvenduWB



People won't forgive these Bangla-Birodhis. Bengal's mothers & sisters shall avenge this!… pic.twitter.com/gShO1HxDFl — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 4, 2024

The video containing these controversial claims has been circulated on a YouTube channel, with excerpts gaining significant traction on social media platforms.

As this revelation unfolds, it is likely to stir further debate and scrutiny, particularly amidst the ongoing political landscape in West Bengal. Stay tuned for updates as the story develops.