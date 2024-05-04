Sting Operation Alleges BJP Worker’s Involvement in Sandeshkhali Incident
A snippet of a 32-minute-long sting operation has surfaced, sparking controversy over alleged statements made by Gangadhar Koyal, the BJP Mondol Sabhapati from Sandeshkhali Block 2.
Hyderabad: A snippet of a 32-minute-long sting operation has surfaced, sparking controversy over alleged statements made by Gangadhar Koyal, the BJP Mondol Sabhapati from Sandeshkhali Block 2. The excerpt suggests Koyal’s purported approval of claims that there was no rape of women in Sandeshkhali, but rather, it was fabricated to appear as such.
The sting operation features Koyal implicating the BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari in orchestrating the incident, claiming that Adhikari’s personal assistant had overseen the matter. Koyal is purportedly heard saying, “We couldn’t ask our wives to do this, but Dada from outside managed everything. He convinced the women.”
Furthermore, Koyal allegedly admits to being instrumental in filing rape complaints, raising questions about the motives behind the accusations and the involvement of BJP leadership in the region.
It’s noteworthy that Prime Minister Modi has repeatedly referenced the Sandeshkhali issue in his campaign speeches in Bengal, using it to criticize the ruling TMC and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
The video containing these controversial claims has been circulated on a YouTube channel, with excerpts gaining significant traction on social media platforms.
As this revelation unfolds, it is likely to stir further debate and scrutiny, particularly amidst the ongoing political landscape in West Bengal. Stay tuned for updates as the story develops.