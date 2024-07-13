Stray Dog Horror in Hyderabad | City Grapples with Surging Dog Bite Incidents: Over 70 Cases Daily

Hyderabad, July 12, 2024 — Hyderabad is grappling with a growing public health concern as the number of dog bite incidents continues to rise.

Over the past decade, the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has recorded 3,36,767 dog bite cases, highlighting the city’s escalating dog population problem.

In a recent disclosure by GHMC, it was revealed that approximately 30,000 people are bitten by dogs each year in Hyderabad, with daily cases ranging from 70 to 90.

Despite various efforts to manage the stray dog population, the number of incidents has not abated. In 2023 alone, 26,349 cases were reported, underscoring the persistent threat posed by stray dogs.

Rising Dog Bite Incidents

The GHMC’s attempts to control the stray dog population have faced criticism for being insufficient. Residents have lodged numerous complaints about the pervasive presence of stray dogs, which pose a significant risk to schoolchildren, pedestrians, the elderly, and women. Current estimates suggest there are between 4 to 6 lakh dogs roaming the city’s streets.

Expenditure and Control Measures

The GHMC Veterinary Department spends around Rs. 10 crore annually on stray dog control, with an increased expenditure of Rs. 11.5 crore over the past two years.

Officials claim that approximately 400 dogs undergo Animal Birth Control (ABC) surgeries daily across five animal shelters. However, the visible presence of stray dogs suggests these measures are falling short.

Rabies-Related Deaths

The situation is further compounded by the threat of rabies. From January 1, 2019, to April 17, 2024, Hyderabad reported 54 rabies-related deaths.

Stray dogs infected with the rabies virus exhibit aggressive behavior and deteriorating health, often leading to fatal attacks. NGOs suggest that the actual number of rabies-related deaths may be higher, considering cases treated in private hospitals.

Call for Improved Measures

To effectively control the stray dog population, timely ABC surgeries are crucial. However, GHMC lacks the capacity to meet this demand with its current infrastructure, which includes only 50 vehicles, 362 personnel, and 22 doctors.

NGOs advocate for a partnership with recognized organizations from other cities like Goa and Bangalore to adopt modern methods and complete the necessary surgeries within two breeding seasons.

As Hyderabad continues to face this growing crisis, there is an urgent need for improved and sustained efforts to manage the stray dog population and ensure the safety of its residents.