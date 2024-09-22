Street Dog Menace Near Women’s College in Karimnagar’s 53rd Division: Special Sterilisation Team Requested

Karimnagar – Residents of the 53rd Division, particularly near the Women’s College locality, have raised concerns about the increasing number of street dogs in the area. With frequent reports of dog packs causing unease, the situation has become particularly concerning for the students and women living nearby.

Locals have called for immediate action, urging the authorities to send a special sterilisation team to control the dog population and ensure public safety. The presence of the street dogs has led to heightened anxiety, especially among students, with fears of potential attacks.

Dis incident in 53rd Division Karimnagar, pls send special Sterilisation team to catch street dogs near women's college locality @MC_Karimnagar @sanitationmck @Collector_KNR @Ponnam_INC @CPRO_TGCM pic.twitter.com/W5ruNK6fTB — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) September 22, 2024

Residents are hopeful that swift measures will be taken by the municipal authorities to address the issue and ensure the safety of the community.