Study Abroad Growth Surge in AP & Telangana: Tier II & III Cities Lead the Charge

Hyderabad: Tier II and Tier III cities in Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana are driving a significant surge in study abroad applications, according to recent trends reported by Career Mosaic.

The organization, South Asia’s largest student recruitment firm, reveals a notable rise in applications from these regions, with cities like Tirupati and Nellore showing remarkable growth.

Career Mosaic’s data highlights a 137% increase in applications from Tirupati and a 121% rise from Nellore in 2023. This trend reflects a broader expansion of international education opportunities beyond major urban centers. The organization has processed over 1.6 lakh applications for Fall 2023 and 2024, with more than 60% coming from AP and Telangana.

The U.S. remains the top destination for students, but European universities are increasingly popular among local students. Despite the continued dominance of STEM fields, there is a growing interest in non-STEM programs such as Health Sciences and Psychology, with growth rates of 41% and 39%, respectively.

A key event in Hyderabad saw 25 U.S. university representatives from institutions including the University of North Carolina Pembroke, University of North Texas, and California State University Long Beach engaging with students, school and college advisors, and study abroad consultants. Discussions focused on educational opportunities, scholarships, and student safety.

Mr. Abhijit Zaveri, Founder & Director of Career Mosaic, emphasized the importance of these trends, stating, “Today’s event underscores our commitment to enhancing educational opportunities for students in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The growth from Tier-II and Tier-III cities reflects students’ expanding global aspirations. Our extensive network allows us to provide tailored guidance to meet their unique needs.”

Career Mosaic plans to expand its resources and network in AP and Telangana, including efforts to facilitate student loans and financial aid. The organization anticipates a continued rise in applications, particularly for undergraduate programs, with a focus on diversifying opportunities in both traditional and emerging educational destinations.

About Career Mosaic:

Career Mosaic is a leading international student recruitment company with collaborations across 900 universities globally. As South Asia’s largest student recruiter for the U.S., the company aims to foster strong partnerships with universities to support and expand their international student bodies.