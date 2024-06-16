Sub Junior, Junior, Para ITF National Championship 2024 Concludes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Sub Junior, Junior, and Para ITF National Championship 2024 wrapped up today at Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad.

The event, which spanned from June 14 to June 16, saw fierce competition and remarkable talent on display.

In a heartwarming closing ceremony, Damodar Reddy, MLC of Telangana, had the honor of presenting medals to the winners in the Sub Junior Girls category.

He was joined by P. Madan Mohan, President of the Triathlon Association of Telangana, as they celebrated the young athletes’ achievements.

The championship brought together participants from across the country, showcasing the future stars of ITF.

The event not only highlighted the athletic prowess of these young competitors but also emphasized the growing popularity and importance of triathlon and para sports in India.