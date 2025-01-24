Subhash Ghai & Javed Akhtar Celebrate Their 80th Birthdays Together

Mumbai: Accomplished filmmaker Subhash Ghai marked his 80th birthday on January 24, 2025. Sharing the spotlight was renowned writer Javed Akhtar, who turned 80 on January 17, 2025. The two legendary figures of Indian cinema were recently seen cutting a cake together, creating a memorable moment.

A Lighthearted Moment with Javed Akhtar

As the paparazzi captured the moment, Javed Akhtar humorously commented, “Dekhiye ek baat samajh lijiye ap log, writer aur director ke beech kabhi chaku na laye, samajhe” (Never bring a knife between a writer and director). His witty remark, referencing the playful relationship between a writer and director, left everyone in fits of laughter.

Anil Kapoor’s Heartfelt Birthday Wishes

Actor Anil Kapoor also took to Instagram to wish Subhash Ghai a happy birthday. Sharing a collage of unseen pictures with the filmmaker, Anil Kapoor expressed his admiration, writing, “Happy Birthday, @subhashghail saab! Your wisdom and creativity continue to inspire everyone around you. Grateful for all the memories and lessons over the years. Wishing you health, happiness, and endless success always!”

Subhash Ghai’s Legendary Career

Subhash Ghai’s illustrious career as a filmmaker is filled with iconic movies, including Taal (1999), Ram Lakhan (1989), Karma (1986), Meri Jung (1985), Kalicharan (1976), Karz (1980), Vidhaata (1982), Hero (1983), Saudagar (1991), Khalnayak (1993), Pardes (1997), and Iqbal (2005), among others.

Javed Akhtar’s Relief Over Saif Ali Khan’s Recovery

Javed Akhtar also expressed his relief regarding Saif Ali Khan’s recovery after the Bollywood star was attacked in a stabbing incident. Speaking at the Whistling Woods’ convocation, Akhtar said, “All of us were extremely concerned. And I’m happy that he has come back from the hospital.”

For those unaware, Saif Ali Khan was attacked during an attempted robbery at his 12th-floor apartment in Bandra on January 16, 2025. The actor sustained multiple stab wounds and underwent two surgeries at Lilavati Hospital. The police have since arrested the suspect, Shareeful Islam Shehzad Thammad Rohilla Amin Fakir.