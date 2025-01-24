Sri Lanka Announces Squad for Warne-Murali Test Series Against Australia

Colombo: Sri Lanka has announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming Warne-Murali Test Series, which will begin on January 29 in Galle.

This two-match Test series marks the final phase of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle and offers Sri Lanka an opportunity to improve their position in the WTC standings. Australia, having already secured a spot in the WTC Final, will aim to continue their dominance.

The Sri Lankan selectors have named a strong 18-man squad, with Dhananjaya de Silva leading the team. Key players like Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, and Dinesh Chandimal, despite injury concerns, have been included, highlighting their importance in the team’s strategy. Although Nissanka is dealing with a recurring groin injury that could affect his participation, uncapped players Lahiru Udara and Sonal Dinusha have been added to ensure adequate cover.

The squad includes a mix of seasoned players such as Angelo Mathews, Dimuth Karunaratne, and Dinesh Chandimal, along with emerging talents like Kamindu Mendis and Milan Rathnayake. With spin-friendly conditions expected at Galle International Stadium, Sri Lanka will rely heavily on their spinners, including Prabath Jayasuriya, Jeffrey Vandersay, and Nishan Peiris.

Australia’s Injury Concerns and Leadership Change

Australia will be without regular skipper Pat Cummins, who is sidelined with an ankle injury. Steve Smith, recovering from an elbow injury sustained during the Big Bash League, will lead the side. Despite securing their place in the WTC Final against South Africa in June, Australia will approach this series with focus, as the spin-heavy conditions in Galle will test their adaptability.

Sri Lanka’s Opportunity in the WTC Standings

For Sri Lanka, the series presents a crucial opportunity to improve their position in the WTC standings. Currently ranked fifth, a series win could see Sri Lanka surpass New Zealand and potentially India, depending on other results.

Sri Lanka Test Squad for the Australia Series:

Dhananjaya de Silva (c)

Pathum Nissanka

Dimuth Karunaratne

Dinesh Chandimal

Angelo Mathews

Kamindu Mendis

Oshada Fernando

Lahiru Udara

Sadeera Samarawickrama

Sonal Dinusha

Prabath Jayasuriya

Jeffrey Vandersay

Nishan Peiris

Milan Rathnayake

Asitha Fernando

Vishwa Fernando

Lahiru Kumara