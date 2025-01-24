South Korean Prosecutors Question Acting Chief of Presidential Security Service in Martial Law Probe

Seoul: South Korean prosecutors questioned the acting chief of the Presidential Security Service (PSS), Kim Seong-hoon, on Friday as part of an investigation into the short-lived imposition of martial law.

The special investigation team began questioning PSS Deputy Chief Kim at around 10 am, with Kim being questioned as a witness in the case.

Kim was detained last week on charges of blocking investigators from executing a warrant to detain President Yoon Suk Yeol over his martial law bid. Although police sought an arrest warrant for Kim, prosecutors later dismissed the request, leading to his release.

However, later on Friday, police sought a new arrest warrant for Kim, accusing him of obstructing official duties and abusing his authority. Reports suggest that police have gathered testimony from PSS officials claiming that Kim, along with another senior officer, was preparing firearms while the police executed a second warrant against President Yoon.

In a related development, South Korean prosecutors have filed for an extension of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s detention, aiming to extend it until early February. The prosecutors’ request comes after the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) handed the case over to the prosecution, as the agency lacks the legal authority to indict a sitting president.

The special prosecution team investigating the martial law has submitted a request to the Seoul Central District Court to extend Yoon’s detention period until February 6, with the legal framework allowing suspects to be detained for up to 10 days, with the possibility of a 10-day extension.

Should the court approve the extension, prosecutors are expected to conduct in-person interrogations, though it remains uncertain whether Yoon will cooperate. The prosecution is also preparing an indictment in case the court rejects the extension request.