Sudan: 31 killed in airstrike on mosque

At least 31 people were killed in an airstrike targeting a mosque in Wad Madani, the capital city of Gezira State in Sudan, a local non-governmental group announced.

Khartoum: At least 31 people were killed in an airstrike targeting a mosque in Wad Madani, the capital city of Gezira State in Sudan, a local non-governmental group announced.

On Sunday, “warplanes bombarded after the evening prayer the Sheikh El Jeili mosque and surrounding areas in the Al-Imtidad neighbourhood with explosive barrels,” the Wad Madani resistance committee said in a statement.

The committee added that 15 victims had been identified, while dozens of unidentified bodies were still being counted.

So far, there has been no comment from any parties on the incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) took control of Gezira State in December 2023 after the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) withdrew from Wad Madani.

Sudan has been ravaged by a deadly conflict between the SAF and the RSF since mid-April 2023. According to a report by the Armed Conflict Location &amp; Event Data Project on October 14, the conflict has resulted in more than 24,850 deaths.

