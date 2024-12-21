Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Law Hosts Telangana’s First Inter-College CSI Competition

Hyderabad: Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Law, located in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, made history by organizing Telangana’s first-ever Inter-College Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) Competition 2024. The event provided a unique platform for law students to bridge classroom learning with real-world investigative skills.

A National-Level Participation

The competition attracted 21 teams from across India, consisting of students enrolled in 3-year and 5-year law programs. Participants took on roles such as investigator, sketch artist, and photographer to collaboratively analyze and solve a mock crime scene. This innovative event sharpened their analytical thinking, observational skills, and legal reasoning.

Eminent Guests

The event was inaugurated by Sri K. Sreenivas Reddy, IPS, Director General of Vigilance and Enforcement, who attended as the Chief Guest. Sharing valuable insights from his 30-year career, he emphasized the importance of practical education in law and commended the organizers for this groundbreaking initiative. Along with Mr. Zafar Javed, Honorary Secretary of Sultan-ul-Uloom Educational Society, Sri Reddy launched the event brochure and inaugurated the crime scene simulation rooms.

The Guest of Honour, Mrs. Sharada Avadhanam, Former Deputy Director (Forensics), Andhra Pradesh, and Dr. C.P. Nandini, Professor at DSNLU, inspired the participants with their expertise in forensics and legal studies.

Key Highlights of the Competition

The top three teams were awarded cash prizes of ₹10,000, ₹8,000, and ₹6,000, respectively.

All participants received certificates of appreciation.

The event was structured to enhance critical thinking, teamwork, and problem-solving skills among law students.

Leadership’s Encouragement

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Zafar Javed lauded the efforts of the participants and reaffirmed the college’s commitment to fostering practical learning opportunities for students.

A Milestone for Legal Education

The competition witnessed the presence of principals and directors from various constituent colleges of the Sultan-ul-Uloom Educational Society, further elevating its importance.

With initiatives like the Crime Scene Investigation Competition, Sultan-ul-Uloom College of Law continues to lead in providing innovative and experiential learning, ensuring students are well-prepared for professional challenges.