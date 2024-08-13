Suniel Shetty, Sonu Sood, Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan to participate in DPM Indian Stars League

New Delhi: Actors Suniel Shetty, Sonu Sood as well as actor-politicians Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan will take part in a cricket event, set to be held in September here, the organisers said on Tuesday.

The DPM Indian Stars League will be played between two teams — Bollywood Tigers and NCR Lions — at the Dr Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Singer-musician Harmeet Singh of the Meet Bros duo, TV stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Jay Bhanushali will also participate in the tournament, an initiative by DPM Group.

Shivanshu Mishra, founder of DPM Group, said the league is about “trying something new”.

“We are trying to make state-wise teams, and in each team, there would be three active politicians, three bureaucrats along with others… Then, the trial tournament will be held. For now, we are just going to have the first match,” he told reporters.

Tiwari, the Northeast Delhi BJP MP and well-known Bhojpuri actor-singer, said he is looking forward to playing cricket as part of the DPM Indian Stars League.

“Some people play for the country, some people play to stay fit, whereas some people play for national integrity. In this initiative, there would be politicians and bureaucrats. Many new things would be introduced,” he added.

“Mumbai Mirror” actor Raja Bherwani, who was also part of the event, said cinema and cricket are the two most followed modes of entertainment.

“It would be even more entertaining when film stars and politicians play cricket together,” he said.