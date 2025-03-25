Sunita Williams’ Physical Changes After 9 Months in Space: What Experts Say

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams has garnered attention ever since her return to Earth on March 18, after a nine-month stay aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Following her extended mission, health experts have noted several physical changes in Williams, including a noticeable deformed and extended chin, which has raised concerns and sparked discussions about the effects of prolonged space travel on the human body.

Health Experts Weigh in on Sunita Williams’ Physical Changes

Since returning to Earth, videos showing Sunita Williams with an apparent deformed jawline have gone viral on social media, drawing the attention of doctors and health professionals. Experts have pointed out that the loss of gravity experienced in space can have significant effects on astronauts’ health, including changes to their bone density and muscle structure.

Dr. Vinay Gupta, a health expert, explained, “You need gravity to exercise your muscles. Without it, muscles have no resistance, leading to various physical changes.” Williams’ extended stay in microgravity is believed to have caused bone density loss and muscle atrophy, which may have contributed to her altered appearance.

Effects of Microgravity on Astronauts’ Bodies

NASA has long acknowledged that microgravity affects astronauts in multiple ways. In addition to bone density loss, astronauts experience muscle weakening and fluid redistribution, all of which can lead to changes in physical appearance. According to NASA, the lack of gravitational force on the body makes it difficult for astronauts to exercise their muscles and bones as they would on Earth.

Another expert added, “Without gravity, the body’s digestive system is also compromised, which in turn affects muscle and bone loss.” These physiological changes, though temporary, can take a toll on astronauts’ health, especially during long-term missions like the one Williams completed.

Sunita Williams’ Nine-Month Stay in Space

Williams and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore launched into space on June 5, 2024, aboard the Starliner spacecraft. Originally planned as an eight-day mission, it was extended to 286 days due to technical issues with the spacecraft, making it one of the longest stays for a NASA astronaut in recent history.

Throughout her mission, Williams served as the Starliner Crew Flight Test Pilot and completed several important spacewalks and experiments on the ISS. She also played a key role in maintaining the ISS, which is crucial for ongoing space exploration and scientific research.

Staying Fit in Space: Sunita Williams’ Exercise Routine

Maintaining physical fitness in space is a priority for astronauts, as muscle atrophy and bone density loss can be significant risks during long missions. Dana Weigel, the manager of the ISS, previously explained that astronauts like Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore were put on a special exercise regimen due to the extended nature of their mission.

“We adjusted their routines as they transitioned from a short-term to a long-term mission,” said Weigel. “Exercise becomes critical in long-duration missions to help counteract the effects of microgravity.” Despite this, health experts agree that some physical changes, like the one seen in Williams’ chin, are inevitable and part of the adjustment process upon returning to Earth.

As Sunita Williams continues to adjust to life back on Earth, her experience serves as a reminder of the complex physical challenges astronauts face during long-term space missions.