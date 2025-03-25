White House Mistakenly Shares Yemen War Plan in Group Chat, Sparks Controversy

A significant security lapse in the White House has become a major point of discussion after U.S. officials accidentally shared sensitive information about Yemen’s war plan with a journalist. The mistake was made before U.S. President Donald Trump officially announced military action against Houthi rebels in Yemen.

U.S. Journalist Gains Access to Sensitive War Information

The incident occurred when a U.S. journalist was allowed to join a group chat that included key figures such as U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hexath, Vice President J.D. Vance, and other high-ranking officials. The group chat contained crucial information about the U.S. military’s plans to target Houthi rebels in Yemen. Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic magazine, was the journalist who revealed the information.

While President Trump officially announced military strikes on Yemen on March 15, the journalist had been added to the group two days prior, with sensitive information shared ahead of time. Despite receiving the information, there was no indication that Goldberg published or shared the details.

White House Acknowledges Mistake, Sparks Security Concerns

White House officials confirmed the security breach, admitting that the inclusion of the journalist in the chat was a mistake. Although no specific military attack plans were mentioned in the shared information, the breach has raised significant concerns about national security protocols.

Democrats have criticized the incident, calling it a major security lapse and pointing to President Trump’s disregard for national security. They have called for a thorough investigation into how the information was inadvertently shared. The mistake is being viewed as a clear sign of the Trump administration’s flawed handling of sensitive matters.

Trump’s Military Response and Houthi Reactions

In response to attacks on U.S. ships and aircraft by Houthi rebels, President Trump ordered military action against Yemen, including strikes on key locations in Yemen’s capital Sanaa, Sada, Al-Baida, and Radale. Trump issued a stern warning to the Houthis, saying, “It’s your time. Your attacks should be stopped immediately. We will have to face unexpected consequences.” He also cautioned Iran, which has supported the Houthi rebels, about the repercussions of continued aggression.

In retaliation, the Houthi Political Bureau has condemned the U.S. military action, calling it a war crime. Yemeni forces have responded aggressively to the U.S. strikes, escalating tensions in the region.

This incident highlights the increasing volatility of the conflict in Yemen and the ongoing concerns regarding security and transparency within the U.S. government. The White House’s misstep has now become a topic of heated debate both domestically and internationally.