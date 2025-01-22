Sunny Kaushal, Nimrat Kaur, Medha Shankar Team Up for a Quirky Detective Comedy

Mumbai: The latest buzz in the entertainment industry is that Sunny Kaushal, Nimrat Kaur, and Medha Shankar are coming together for an exciting new project. The trio will star in a quirky detective comedy, which will mark their first collaboration on screen.

The Cast and Their Recent Projects

Sunny Kaushal, who was last seen in Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, and Medha Shankar, known for her role in the successful film 12th Fail, are both set to bring fresh energy to the upcoming drama. Nimrat Kaur, who was last seen in Sajni Shinde Ka Viral Video, will soon be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in the highly anticipated Skyforce.

Filming Begins in Rajasthan

Reports suggest that Sunny Kaushal has already started shooting for the film in Rajasthan. The film is produced by Laxman Utekar and T-Series, promising a blend of humor and mystery.

Nimrat Kaur Celebrates Lohri

Nimrat Kaur recently celebrated Lohri with the cast of her upcoming drama, sharing glimpses of the festivities on her official Instagram. Posing in a chic black dress with a matching jacket, she shared a heartfelt caption, “Lohri, us, the best food, and regal views!! There was sarson da saag, revaris, and gajjak…and only love, laughter with the most beautiful company on this unforgettable full moon night.” She also tagged Sunny Kaushal, adding, “You were missed while you worked!!”

Upcoming Projects for Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur has several exciting projects lined up, including Sky Force, financed by Jio Studios, Maddock Films, and Leo Films UK Production. The movie will feature music composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Justin Varghese. In addition, Kaur will be seen in Section 84, sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan, Diana Penty, and Abhishek Banerjee.

The quirky detective comedy will definitely be one to watch as Sunny Kaushal, Nimrat Kaur, and Medha Shankar bring their unique charm and talent to the screen together for the first time.