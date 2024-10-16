Sports

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s IPL 2025 Retention Plan: High-Value Deals for Key Players

Hyderabad: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are reportedly preparing a bold retention plan ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. According to an ESPNCricinfo report, South African wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen will be retained for a massive sum of Rs 23 crore. Australian all-rounder Pat Cummins is also set to be retained for Rs 18 crore, while young Indian talent will be held on for Rs 14 crore.

Additionally, SRH is likely to retain Australian batter Travis Head and Indian all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy. Reddy, an uncapped player during the 2024 season, recently made his international debut in the T20I series against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals (DC) are also making changes ahead of IPL 2025. Former Indian cricketer Hemang Badani is a leading contender to become the head coach of the Delhi franchise, following the departure of Ricky Ponting due to availability issues. Pacer Munaf Patel is reportedly being considered for a role in DC’s support staff, potentially as a bowling coach.

Delhi Capitals, who are also finalizing their retention strategy, are likely to keep Rishabh Pant (Rs 18 crore), all-rounder Axar Patel (Rs 14 crore), and spinner Kuldeep Yadav (Rs 11 crore). Additionally, the team may use Right To Match (RTM) cards to secure key foreign players like Jake Fraser-McGurk and Tristan Stubbs if their price remains within budget.

This IPL off-season promises major moves, with franchises eyeing retentions and new coaching appointments to bolster their squads for the upcoming season.

