Superstar Rajinikanth Admitted to Apollo Hospital

Fans and well-wishers are closely following updates on Rajinikanth's health, with many expressing their concern and sending messages of support.

Fouzia Farhana1 October 2024 - 17:10
Superstar Rajinikanth, aged 73, was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai late on Monday night. According to hospital sources, the legendary actor is expected to undergo an elective procedure on Tuesday. Thankfully, his condition has been reported as stable.

Fans and well-wishers are closely following updates on Rajinikanth’s health, with many expressing their concern and sending messages of support.

Further details regarding the procedure and his recovery are anticipated as the hospital provides updates.

