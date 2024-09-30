Supreme Court Expresses Anger at Chandrababu’s Statement on ‘Tirupati Laddu’ Controversy Without Investigation

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today expressed displeasure over Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s statement regarding the alleged use of contaminated ghee in the making of ‘Tirupati Laddus’, stating that it hopes gods will be kept away from politics before directing the registration of a case and ordering a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe.

A bench comprising Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Vishwanathan questioned, “What was the justification for giving a statement to the press on September 18? There was no solid evidence that contaminated ghee was used in making the laddus. There were five suppliers, of which only one was found to have supplied contaminated ghee.”

However, the bench also inquired whether the ghee sourced from all suppliers was mixed before use. The bench stated, “At first glance, we believe that it was not appropriate for a person in a high constitutional position to make a statement while an investigation was pending.”

The Supreme Court made this remark while hearing petitions filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, historian Dr. Vikram Sampath, Suresh Chavhan, the editor of Sudarshan TV channel, and another individual.

The bench instructed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to seek directions on whether the existing SIT formed by the state government should continue or if a new SIT should be constituted.

Senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and Siddharth Luthra, representing the Andhra Pradesh government and the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board, attempted to defend the Chief Minister’s statement from September 18. They claimed that since the ghee supply was found to be substandard, it was sent for testing to the National Dairy Development Board’s laboratory in Anand. Information regarding contamination emerged after the investigative report was received.

The bench asked the lawyers, “Does this not urge you to seek a second opinion on this matter?” Swamy’s lawyer argued that he is concerned that the basis on which the Chief Minister made a clear statement has diminished the respect for the deity and hurt the sentiments of devotees worldwide.

Advocates Mr. Luthra and Mr. Rohatgi accused Swamy of speaking in favor of former TTD chairman Y.V. Suba Reddy regarding the issue.

Mr. Reddy has filed a separate petition seeking a temporary stay on the publicity of this matter to protect the devotees’ sentiments and an interim relief in the form of a detailed forensic report on the source and quality of the ghee.

Mr. Mehta stated that this is a matter of faith, and if contaminated ghee was used, it is unacceptable. There should be an investigation to determine who is responsible.

The Supreme Court has directed the Solicitor General to submit a response during the next hearing of the case on October 3. Mr. Naidu, in his statement, claimed that animal fat was used in making the Tirupati laddus during the tenure of the previous government led by Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, which sparked a significant controversy.

On the other hand, the YSR Congress Party has accused Mr. Naidu of making “vile allegations” for political gain.