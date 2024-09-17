Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Operations Without Judicial Approval Across India

New Delhi: In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court of India has imposed a ban on bulldozer operations aimed at removing encroachments across the country without prior judicial approval. The court has mandated that until October 1, no bulldozer action can take place without explicit permission from the judiciary.

During this period, the court has directed state authorities to strictly adhere to the legal procedures for removing encroachments and to halt the practice of “bulldozer justice.” The Supreme Court emphasized that being involved in a crime does not justify the demolition of one’s property, stating that it is the court’s role to determine the guilt or innocence of an accused individual.

The Supreme Court clarified that this order does not apply to illegal constructions or encroachments built on public roads. The court remarked that government officials demolishing someone’s property unlawfully is equivalent to “demolishing the law of the land.”

Additionally, the Supreme Court announced that comprehensive guidelines will be issued soon, after hearing all parties involved, to further clarify the legal scope of bulldozer operations.

It’s worth noting that during a hearing on September 2, the Supreme Court made strong remarks about “bulldozer justice” and instructed states to formulate guidelines for actions against encroachments.