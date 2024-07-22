Supreme Court Halts Kanwar Yatra Nameplate Directive, Citing Unfair Enforcement

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has imposed an interim stay on state government directives that mandated eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners. This decision comes as a response to petitions challenging the orders from the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh.

The apex court issued notices to these state governments, seeking their response to the petitions filed against the directive. The matter has been scheduled for a hearing on July 26.

In its interim order, the Supreme Court stated, “Until the returnable date, having regard to the … discussion, we deem it appropriate to pass interim order prohibiting the enforcement of the above directives. In other words, the food sellers … hawkers etc may be required to display the kind of food they are serving to Kanwariyas but they must not be forced to disclose the names.”

Petitioners Raise Concerns Over Potential Divide

The directive has been criticized for potentially identifying minorities and subjecting them to economic boycotts. Petitioners, including the Association for Protection of Civil Rights, Delhi University Professor Apoorvanand, activist Aakar Patel, and Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra, argued that the police are creating unnecessary divides.

Petitioners’ counsel highlighted the problematic nature of the directive, questioning whether it was a formal order or a press statement. They noted that while it was initially presented as a voluntary measure, strict enforcement by the police has effectively made it mandatory.

Background of the Controversy

The controversy began when eateries, dhabas, fruit shops, and tea stalls along the Kanwar Yatra route were instructed to display nameplates with proprietor details. This directive also included action against those selling Halal-certified products.

Uttarakhand Police released a set of directives for food establishments along the Kanwar Yatra paths. According to Senior Superintendent of Police in Haridwar, Pramod Singh Dobal, businesses were ordered to display the proprietor’s name, QR code, and mobile number prominently. Non-compliance would result in strict action and possible removal from the Kanwar route.

Supreme Court to Review Further on July 26

The Supreme Court will further review the matter on July 26, seeking a balance between ensuring transparency for Kanwariyas and protecting the rights of business owners. The interim stay remains in effect, preventing enforcement of the controversial nameplate directive until further notice.