Supreme Court Hears Telangana Police Officer’s Bail Plea in Phone Tapping Case After High Court Denial

Hyderabad: Everyone knows how much scandal the Phone Tapping Case has caused in the state of Telangana. Police officers arrested in this case are making all-out efforts to get bail.

But every time they are left with disappointment. The police officer who was arrested in this case approached the Supreme Court.

A Telangana police officer has filed a petition in the Tirupattana High Court seeking bail in the phone tapping case.It is known that the police arrested Thirupatanna in the case of phone tapping. When a petition was filed in the High Court for bail, the court did not agree to it.

The High Court has canceled the bail of Thirapatanna. However, Tirupattana filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the high court’s cancellation of bail. A hearing on this was held in the Supreme Court on Thursday.

A bench comprising Justice BV Nagaratna and Justice N Koteshwar Singh heard the case. The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Telangana government regarding this case. The Telangana government ordered to file a counter.

The bench questioned why the High Court refused bail even after three months of filing the charge sheet. The bench adjourned the next hearing to 27th of next month.Meanwhile, it is known that the High Court recently canceled the bail of Thirupatanna, who is an accused in the phone tapping case.

The court rejected the bail plea filed by Thirupatanna. It has been clarified that bail cannot be granted in view of the evidence of Thirupatanna’s phone tapping. The police informed the High Court that if the bail is granted when the case is at a critical stage, it may affect the investigation.

The High Court agreed with the arguments of the police. The court ordered the Khakis to investigate as per the forensic laboratory report. Also clarifying that Thirupatanna cannot be granted bail, the High Court bench dismissed the case.

Thirupatanna approached the Supreme Court challenging the judgment of the High Court. And to know whether Tirupatanna will get bail. or we have to wait till the next hearing.