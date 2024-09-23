Supreme Court Orders Transparency in Vote-for-Note Case Involving Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: In a significant update regarding the ongoing vote-for-note case, the Supreme Court has ruled that no higher officials, including Revanth Reddy and the DGP, should be involved in the proceedings. The court emphasized that if any involvement is discovered, petitioners may seek further recourse in court.

The ruling clarified that the police should not interfere in the case concerning Revanth Reddy. The Supreme Court has disposed of the case but has not dismissed it outright, allowing for future legal action if necessary.

It was also stated that a sitting judge cannot be appointed at this time, ensuring that the investigation remains transparent. Furthermore, no details regarding the case should be shared with Revanth Reddy or the ACB DG.

The ACB DG is expected to operate independently in this matter, and if it comes to light that any information has been disclosed to Revanth Reddy, the petitioners can approach the court again, and the petition will be accepted.