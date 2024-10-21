Supreme Court Rejects Request to Postpone Group-1 Mains Exam

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has denied the request to postpone the Group-1 Mains examination. The court rejected the petition filed by Group-1 candidates, stating that it would not intervene in the matter. It also declined to issue interim orders, noting that the High Court had already provided clear directives regarding the conduct of the exams. The Supreme Court instructed the High Court to complete the hearings by November 20.

Given that candidates have already arrived at their examination centers, the Supreme Court indicated that it could not interfere with the exam schedule at this stage.

As a result, the Group-1 Mains exams are set to begin today at 2 PM. Section 144 has been imposed around the examination centers, and police have established stringent security measures. Candidates will be allowed entry into the exam centers only after thorough verification of their hall tickets and identification cards. Authorities are permitting only pens, pencils, and erasers for use during the exams.