Syed Azeez Pasha Warns Against Modi Government’s Alleged Plan to Amend Waqf Act at National Seminar in Mahbubnagar

Mahbubnagar: – Syed Azeez Pasha, Former MP and National President of All India Tanzeem-e-Insaaf, has issued a stern warning against what he called a conspiracy by the Modi government to scrap the existing Waqf Act under the pretext of amendments.

Speaking at a seminar on the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 in Mahbubnagar Town, Pasha criticized the BJP government’s alleged attempts to undermine minority rights and seize Waqf properties.

The two-day National Council meeting of All India Tanzeem-e-Insaaf began following the seminar and concluded yesterday. Prior to the event, revolutionary songs by the IPTA squad, led by Shyamala, energized the audience.

In his address, Pasha accused the Modi government of being envious of Waqf board assets and claimed that the proposed amendments are designed to strip away minority rights and confiscate Waqf properties.

He urged secular and democratic forces to unite in opposition to the proposed bill, which seeks to amend 43 laws and bypass the Waqf Tribunal, Central Waqf Council, and impose “Collector Raj” to gain control over Waqf lands.

Obedulla Kotwal, Chairperson of Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation, also spoke at the event, condemning the Modi government’s alleged efforts to suppress minorities.

He emphasized the need for the “INDIA” alliance to unite and fight against these actions, which he described as part of the government’s vindictive approach towards minorities.

Kotwal also criticized the increasing violence and atrocities against minorities during the BJP’s rule, assuring that the Congress party stands ready to protect minority rights.

Several other notable figures participated in the seminar, including Dr. Ayub Ali Khan, National General Secretary of All India Tanzeem-e-Insaaf, Mr. Suhive Sherwani from Aligarh Muslim University, and B. Balkishan, District Secretary of CPI, among others.

At the conclusion of the National Council meeting, several resolutions were passed, including a demand for the Central Government’s immediate intervention in the deteriorating law and order situation in Manipur.

The council also condemned the Zionist attacks on Palestine, particularly in Gaza, and called for an immediate ceasefire.

Additionally, the council criticized the BJP government for failing to appoint a single Muslim minister, despite the sizable Muslim population, and announced plans to observe Minority Rights Day on December 18th to raise awareness of the issues faced by minorities.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Mr. Md. Fayaz, State President of All India Tanzeem-e-Insaaf.