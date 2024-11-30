Syed Habeeb Sha, Imam of Hyderabad’s Dargah Yousufain, Passes Away at 81

Hyderabad: Syed Habeeb Sha, the respected Imam and Khateeb of Dargah Yousufain in Nampally, Hyderabad, passed away late on Friday, November 29, at the age of 81. A revered figure in the community, he served as the Imam of the historic shrine for an extraordinary 63 years, dedicating his life to guiding and uniting generations of devotees.

Syed Habeeb Sha was the fourth generation of his family to serve at the Dargah Yousufain, a tradition of spiritual leadership spanning decades. Known for his humility and devotion, he played a pivotal role in upholding the sanctity and spiritual significance of the shrine. His leadership deeply impacted the lives of countless individuals, fostering a strong sense of faith and community.

Following the news of his passing, Amjed Ullah Khan, spokesperson for the Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), visited the family residence in Barkas to extend his condolences to the late Imam’s sons, Syed Hyder Sha and Syed Akber Sha. Both sons continue their family’s legacy of service at the dargah.

The Namaz-e-Janaza for Syed Habeeb Sha is scheduled to be held after Namaz-e-Zohar at the Dargah Yousufain, where family members, friends, and community members will gather to offer their prayers and bid him a final farewell.

The Legacy of Dargah Yousufain

Dargah Yousufain, also known as Yousuf Baba Sharif Baba Dargah, is one of Hyderabad’s most revered spiritual landmarks. Situated in Nampally, it is the resting place of two eminent Sufi saints, Hazrath Syed Shah Yousufuddin and Hazrath Syed Shah Sharifuddin.

The saints, originally from Syria, met during their pilgrimage to Mecca and later settled in India to spread the teachings of Islam. They served as military commanders under Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb and left a lasting legacy of devotion and spirituality.

The dargah, adorned with an elegant dome constructed during the Nizam’s era, attracts devotees from diverse backgrounds who come seeking blessings and spiritual solace. Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays see especially large gatherings, reflecting the shrine’s enduring significance.

Syed Habeeb Sha’s passing marks a profound loss for the community, but his lifelong dedication to the dargah and its devotees will remain a guiding light for future generations.