Syria to Resume International Flights at Damascus Airport

Damascus: Syria’s Damascus International Airport is set to begin receiving international flights starting Tuesday, according to Ashhad al-Salibi, chairman of the Syrian General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport. This announcement was made on Saturday, signaling a significant step in the country’s efforts to reopen its airspace to the world.

Rehabilitation of Airports in Damascus and Aleppo

Al-Salibi confirmed that the authorities are working to fully rehabilitate both Damascus International Airport and Aleppo’s airport to handle international flights. The suspension of operations at these airports occurred following the downfall of Syria’s Bashar al-Assad administration last month.

Qatar Airways Resumes Flights to Damascus

In a related development, Qatar Airways announced it will resume flights to Damascus starting January 7. The airline will operate three weekly flights to the Syrian capital, emphasizing the historical and cultural significance of the city.

Qatar Airways Group CEO Badr Mohammed Al-Meer stated that this move highlights the airline’s commitment to strengthening connectivity and facilitating travel for passengers between Syria and the rest of the world.

Qatar Reopens Embassy in Damascus

Qatar also reopened its embassy in Damascus on December 21, 2024, after a 13-year closure that was instated following the onset of Syria’s civil war. This move follows the fall of former President Bashar al-Assad’s government on December 8.

Also Read: At least 24 killed in fresh Israeli raids across Gaza

Qatar Provides Humanitarian Aid to Syria

On December 30, Qatar’s first direct aid flight arrived at Damascus International Airport, carrying essential humanitarian supplies. These included ambulances, medicines, food, and technical assistance for the airport’s operations, provided by the Qatar Fund for Development.

According to Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, the aid delivery is part of Qatar’s ongoing commitment to support Syria, with continued humanitarian efforts planned through various ports of entry.