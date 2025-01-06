Syria’s Interim Foreign Minister Vows to Strengthen Regional Relations

Damascus: Syria’s interim Foreign Minister, Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, has reaffirmed the country’s commitment to fostering positive and cooperative relations across the region. Speaking in a series of posts on the social media platform X, al-Shibani emphasized that Syria’s new administration will chart a different foreign policy path, distancing itself from the approach taken by the previous government.

Syria’s Vision for Foreign Relations

Al-Shibani made these statements after holding extensive talks with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, in Doha. According to Xinhua, the discussions were described by al-Shibani as “thorough and extensive,” focusing on key strategic issues, Syria’s reconstruction, and a roadmap for rebuilding the nation.

Rebuilding Syria and Empowering Citizens

During the talks, al-Shibani emphasized the importance of forming a Syrian government that truly represents all segments of society. He praised Qatar for its “prominent role” in supporting Syria, both during recent unrest and in the ongoing reconstruction phase. Al-Shibani referred to Qatar as a “strategic partner” in Syria’s recovery process.

Also Read: Iran and Saudi Arabia Commit to Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Shifting Away from the Old Regime’s Approach

Al-Shibani made it clear that the new Syrian administration seeks to “mend ties” with the Arab and international community, moving away from the policies of the “old regime.” The interim minister highlighted Syria’s intention to pursue peaceful and cooperative relations, aiming to foster values of justice, freedom, and equality for all citizens.

Call for Lifting Sanctions

In addition to his diplomatic overtures, al-Shibani called on the United States to lift sanctions imposed on the Syrian people. He argued that these sanctions hinder Syria’s ability to rebuild and slow down the progress of the country’s recovery, particularly in establishing a “new Syria.”

High-Level Delegation Visit to Qatar

Al-Shibani, who is leading a high-level Syrian delegation that includes Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra and Intelligence Chief Anas Khattab, arrived in Qatar on Sunday to discuss strengthening bilateral ties and stabilizing Syria amidst ongoing regional challenges.

Upcoming Regional Visits for Syria’s Stability

Following his return from a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, al-Shibani announced plans to visit Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Jordan in the coming week. These trips are part of Syria’s broader efforts to bolster its stability, security, and economic recovery amid ongoing regional tensions and challenges.

As Syria seeks to rebuild and reassert itself on the regional and international stage, its new administration is signaling a shift towards more cooperative and inclusive foreign policies.