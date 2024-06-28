T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: India End 10-Year Wait, Rout England to March into Final

Team India will have a date with destiny on Saturday, June 29, after they reached the final of the T20 World Cup by beating England in the semifinal.

In a rain-affected contest where India excelled in all departments, the Men in Blue secured a dominant 68-run victory over England at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

India posted a challenging total of 171, thanks to Rohit Sharma’s brilliant fifty. The Indian bowlers, led by spinners Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav who picked up three wickets each, then bowled out England for just 103.

This win marks the end of India’s 10-year wait for a T20 World Cup final appearance and serves as sweet revenge for their semi-final loss to England in the 2022 World Cup.

The undefeated Indian team will face the unbeaten South African side in the final, set to take place in Bridgetown on June 29.