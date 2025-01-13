Taapsee Pannu Celebrates Lohri on Sets of ‘Gandhari’

Mumbai: Actress Taapsee Pannu, known for her roles in films like ‘Pink’, ‘Manmarziyaan’, and ‘Haseen Dillruba’, is celebrating Lohri on the sets of her upcoming film Gandhari.

A well-placed source shared, “Taapsee Pannu kicked off the year with a bang as she shoots for her next project Gandhari. She is currently working on the film and will be celebrating the festival on set this time.”

The source added, “Lohri is a festival she cherishes and celebrates with her family, but since she’s shooting, she’s marking it on the film’s set this year.”

Also Read: Heavy Rains Kill At Least 11 in Southeast Brazil

Taapsee is currently enjoying both her personal and professional life. Last year, she married her long-time partner, badminton player Mathias Boe, in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur. Glimpses from their wedding, especially a viral video of Taapsee dancing in a red Punjabi wedding outfit to the folk song Chitta Kukkar, gained widespread attention on social media.

In the video, Taapsee is seen sporting sunglasses with her wedding outfit, dancing with swag before embracing Mathias as they are showered with flower petals. The couple had a private wedding, attended by close friends and family, with actor Pavail Gulati and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap among the few industry guests.

Mathias, originally from Denmark, is a badminton player turned coach. He was ranked world number 1 in doubles and is currently coaching the Indian doubles team. He won silver in the men’s doubles at the 2012 London Olympics and at the 2013 World Championship.