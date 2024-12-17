Tabling CAG reports: BJP asks CM Atishi to call Assembly session within 48 hours

New Delhi: Accusing the AAP government of making a mockery of constitutional institutions, the BJP’s Leader of Opposition, Vijender Gupta, on Tuesday demanded notification of the Assembly session within 48 hours for tabling of 14 CAG reports.

The much-delayed CAG reports purportedly talk about the alleged lapses of the AAP government related to the now-withdrawn excise policy, spending to control air pollution and other matters of state finances that may cause embarrassment to the Atishi government just before the Assembly session.

Addressing a press conference, Gupta said the BJP will take the fight to the streets and approach the High Court again if AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal does not make public the CAG reports, which are public documents, within the next 48 hours.

“It will prove to be the last nail in the AAP’s coffin if Kejriwal or CM Atishi fail to call a session of the Delhi Assembly to table the CAG reports,” Gupta said, adding that any delay in tabling of the reports would confirm the suspicion about financial irregularities by the Kejriwal government.

The LoP said the BJP would continue to demand a session of the Assembly despite the AAP government’s efforts to delay the matter and suppress the CAG reports.

“The government is indulging in a conspiracy to block the tabling of the CAG reports. We will again go to the High Court if Chief Minister Atishi fails to follow the court’s direction,” he said.

Gupta said the tabling of the CAG report had no connection with the Model Code of Conduct which may come into force with the announcement of Assembly election dates, a development which is expected to take place any day.

BJP leader Satya Ranjan, who appeared for the party in the HC, said in the constitutional scheme of things, especially under Chapter 5 of the CAG, the government auditor is mandated to ensure transparency and accountability.

“Its reports on financial activities of a government are crucial for maintenance of institutional integrity,” he said.

“The HC has given us the freedom to approach it again in case no decision is taken – within 2-3 days starting Monday – on the calling of an Assembly session for tabling of the CAG report,” said Ranjan.

Since June 23, 2022, the CAG has given 14 reports highlighting the financial condition of Delhi but the state government is sitting over it, not allowing these reports to be tabled in the Assembly.

He also appreciated Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena’s prompt approval of the CAG reports before returning them to CM Atishi for presenting them before the Speaker ahead of tabling in the Assembly.