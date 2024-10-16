Tahreek Muslim Shabban Calls for Meeting Against Continuous Blasphemies

Hyderabad: Tahreek Muslim Shabban has convened an important meeting to address the ongoing blasphemies against the honor of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

The organization’s president, Muhammad Mushtaq Malik, stated that the language and tone recently used by a blasphemer are intolerable for Muslims, particularly for the lovers of the Prophet.

The meeting is scheduled for October 19, 2024, at 2 PM at the Media Place Auditorium, Jamia Nizamia Complex, Abids Road, Gun Foundry, Hyderabad.

Malik demanded that peaceful, organized, and united protests be held on this matter to ensure that no one dares to use such words in the future.

He expressed concern that the blasphemer remains comfortably under police supervision, with no cases filed against him. This is a matter of serious concern for Muslims. The silence of the Deccan region also reflects the gravity of this important issue.

In inviting participation, Malik urged attendees to provide guidance to the community and strive to demonstrate their love for the Prophet.

Tahreek Muslim Shabban has appealed to Muslims to express their thoughts on this crucial issue and to unite in participating in the protest.