Taking Photos and Videos Banned in Telangana Assembly Premises, Sparks Opposition Criticism

Hyderabad: The Telangana Assembly has imposed a ban on taking photos and videos within its premises. Warning boards have been installed in the Assembly lobby to enforce the new rule.

This move has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition, who argue that the decision aims to prevent the dissemination of visuals of their protests. Previously, there were no such restrictions, but the new regulations have now been implemented, sparking outrage among opposition leaders.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), in particular, has voiced strong objections to the new rules introduced by the Congress-led government in Telangana. Opposition leaders accuse the government of adopting undemocratic and authoritarian policies, contrary to its claims of being a democratic administration.

Also Read: Young Boy Tries to Gain Social Media Fame by Lying on Train Tracks, Sajjanar Urges Youth to Stay Cautious

BRS leaders alleged that the ban on photos and videos in the Assembly premises is a deliberate attempt to silence dissent both inside and outside the legislature. They argue that the restrictions undermine transparency and stifle their ability to hold the government accountable.

The issue has become a focal point of political debate, with opposition parties demanding the reversal of the decision to maintain the democratic functioning of the Assembly.