Young Boy Tries to Gain Social Media Fame by Lying on Train Tracks, Sajjanar Urges Youth to Stay Cautious

Hyderabad: In a stark warning against the growing obsession with social media fame, V.C. Sajjanar, IPS and MD of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), has condemned the lengths to which individuals go in pursuit of popularity on platforms like Instagram.

Taking to his social media handle, Sajjanar criticized the extreme actions of individuals trying to gain instant fame. He specifically pointed out a recent incident where a Young Boy, in an attempt to gain popularity, posted a video showcasing his reckless behavior, which garnered 4.4 million views. The individual treated his irresponsible acts as a form of achievement, adding to the growing culture of social media obsession.

Sajjanar emphasized that such behavior is nothing but social disruption. “People obsessed with views, likes, and comments become social misfits. These individuals are willing to go to great lengths to get attention, often crossing boundaries of decency and safety,” he wrote.

He urged the youth to refrain from such behaviors and not fall into the illusion that personal recognition can only be achieved through social media. “Social media is not life. Success and respect come from hard work and determination, not from seeking validation through likes and shares,” Sajjanar added.

Also Read: Husband Catches Wife Red-Handed in Alleged Instagram Affair: Video

The IPS officer’s message is a timely reminder for young people to focus on personal growth and value the real achievements that lead to long-term success. He called for a shift in mindset, encouraging the youth to trust in perseverance and dedication for a brighter future, rather than chasing fleeting moments of fame.