Tamilisai to Meet JP Nadda Over Anna University Assault Case and Women’s Safety Issues

Hyderabad: In response to the recent sexual assault incident at Anna University in Chennai, Tamilisai Soundararajan, senior BJP leader and former Governor of Telangana and Puducherry, announced her plan to meet BJP National President J. P. Nadda in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The meeting, scheduled for December 31, 2024, is expected to address the alarming crime at Anna University, alongside other pressing women’s safety concerns in Tamil Nadu. Soundararajan’s visit comes amid growing outrage over the assault and ongoing political debate surrounding the state government’s handling of the case.

The Anna University Sexual Assault Incident

The incident that triggered widespread protests and media attention took place on December 24, 2024, when a second-year engineering student was sexually assaulted on the Anna University campus in Chennai. The victim, who was with her male friend, was attacked by the accused, Gnansekharan, a biriyani vendor. The assailant reportedly assaulted the male friend before raping the female student. Gnansekharan was arrested in connection with the heinous crime.

The incident has sparked serious concerns about the safety of women on university campuses and in public spaces in Tamil Nadu. Allegations have also been raised regarding the accused’s political connections. Both the BJP and AIADMK have claimed that Gnansekharan is a local DMK leader, accusing the Tamil Nadu government of shielding him from justice.

BJP Leader Tamilisai Soundararajan Criticizes Tamil Nadu Government

Before her departure to New Delhi, Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed her concerns to the media, criticizing the Tamil Nadu government’s failure to ensure the safety of women in the state. Soundararajan pointed out the contradiction between the state government’s claims of empowering women and the lack of tangible progress in addressing the security concerns of women.

The BJP leader emphasized that while the party has made significant strides in women’s empowerment in states where it holds power, Tamil Nadu has yet to witness such changes under the leadership of the DMK government. Soundararajan noted that the DMK’s alliance parties appeared more focused on political gains than on tackling the real issues affecting women’s security in the state.

“The DMK government has failed to take concrete action to ensure the safety of women in Tamil Nadu. This incident, like many others, shows that the government is not addressing the core issues affecting women,” she said. Soundararajan further highlighted that the BJP remains committed to raising its voice on issues of women’s safety and will continue to push for concrete steps to address these concerns.

BJP’s Plans to Promote Women’s Empowerment

Soundararajan also discussed the BJP’s ongoing efforts to empower women, particularly in states where the party is in power. She reiterated that the BJP would continue to work towards building a safer, more inclusive society for women. The party has been actively advocating for women’s rights and safety, with an emphasis on ensuring that women’s issues are given priority at all levels of governance.

The BJP leader’s comments underline the party’s dedication to improving the safety and well-being of women in Tamil Nadu and across India. In line with this commitment, the party will continue to raise its voice in response to incidents like the Anna University assault.

BJP’s Organizational Changes and Commitment to Marginalized Communities

In addition to addressing women’s safety, Soundararajan also touched upon the BJP’s organizational plans. She revealed that the party would soon elect new state presidents across India, with elections scheduled to take place within the next ten days. Soundararajan herself will be traveling to Andaman and Nicobar Islands as a special officer to oversee the election of the BJP’s state president in that region.

Furthermore, Soundararajan highlighted the BJP’s ongoing commitment to promoting the ideals of B. R. Ambedkar and advocating for the rights of marginalized communities. The party aims to build an inclusive society where every citizen, regardless of their background, can enjoy equal rights and opportunities.

BJP’s Continued Focus on Women’s Safety and Empowerment

Tamilisai Soundararajan’s upcoming meeting with BJP National President J. P. Nadda is a significant step in addressing the issues raised by the Anna University sexual assault case and the broader concerns about women’s safety in Tamil Nadu. The BJP’s commitment to tackling these issues head-on, alongside its efforts to empower marginalized communities, underscores its determination to promote a safer, more inclusive society. With the party’s growing influence and focus on women’s rights, the BJP is set to continue its advocacy for the safety, security, and empowerment of women in Tamil Nadu and across India.