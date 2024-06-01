Task force detects murder conspiracy case, arrest five rowdy sheeters with arms

Hyderabad: Sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force, South-East & Southwest Zone Team along with local police have apprehended five accused and seized one country-made pistol, five live rounds, four knives, one two-wheeler from the possession of accused who were going to execute a murder and also detected one robbery case of Narsingi PS and executed four non-bailable warrants.

The detected cases are Cr.No. 213 /2024, U/s. 120B r/w 34 IPC, 25(1)(B) of Arms Act of Shahinayathgunj PS, dated June 1, 2024; Cr.No.691/2024, U/s 392 IPC of 25(1) of Arms Act of Narsingi PS, dated May 29, 2024.

The accused were identified as Shaik Irfan Ahmed alias Shooter Irfan, resident of Kismatpura, Rajendra Nagar (Rowdy Sheeter of Rajendra Nagar PS); Mohd Arif alias Don Arif alias Yasir Don, welder of Peram Cheruvu, Kali Mandir; Mohd Akbar Pasha alias Tabar alias Abbu, Auto Mobile Electrician, of Mohammed Nagar, Balapur, (Rowdy Sheeter of Madannapet PS); Syed Abdul Raheem Quizar Yaqoobi alias Khezeer, worker at Madani Hotel, Engine Bowli and resident of Dabeerpura (Rowdy Sheeter of Mirchowk PS); and Shaik Ismail alias Shaik Ismail Adil alias Adil of Baghdad colony, Langer House, (Rowdy Sheeter of Langer house).

The police seized a country-made pistol, five live rounds, four large knives, two iron rods, one black colour Activa and one Redmi Note 12 Pro Cell Phone. Police said long pending NBWs against accused Shaik Irfan Ahmed alias shooter Irfan are in Cr.No. 666/2023, U/s 382 IPC of Madhapur PS in CC.No. 1959/2023, Cr.No. 667/2023, U/s 392 IPC of Madhapur PS in SC.No. 50/2024, Cr.No. 567/2023, U/s 392 IPC of Raidurgam PS in CC.No. 1901/2023 and Cr.No. 569/2023, U/s 382 IPC of Raidurgam PS in CC.No. 2089/2023.

Police said Shaik Irfan Ahmed alias shooter Irfan is a notorious rowdy-sheet of Rajendra Nagar PS and was involved in many bodily and property offences. Due to previous enmity with one Shaik Ismail alias Shaik Ismail Adil alias Adil (Rowdy Sheeter of PS LangerHouz), he hatched a conspiracy to eliminate him and procured one pistol and five live rounds for Rs 20,000/- from Nanded for the purpose.

He contacted his friends Mohd Arif alias Don Arif alias Yasir Don, Mohd Akbar Pasha alias Tabar alias Abbu (Rowdy sheeter of Madannapet PS) and Syed Abdul Raheem Quizar Yaqoobi alias Khezeer (Rowdy sheeter of Mirchowk PS) and informed his plan to eliminate Shaik Ismail Adil (Rowdy Sheeter of PS Langer Houz) and asked for their help.

They were apprehended by South East Task Force team from Shahinayathgunj area along with arms in their possession. Moreover, recently Shaik Irfan Ahmed and Mohd Arif have also committed one robbery case under the limits of Narsingi PS and were absconding since commission of offence.

Simultaneously, South West Task Force team apprehended Shaik Ismail Adil, who is also a high criminal rowdy sheeter with over 16 murder, robbery and other cases to his name in the Tri-Commissionerate area. In January 2024, he murdered one of his associates Mubarak Sigar (Rowdy Sheeter of Balapur, Rachakonda).

He was recently released from jail and was found in possession of a knife with intention to commit more offences. In this regard a case has been registered under Cr.No.229/2024 U/sec 25(1A) of Arms Act of Langer house PS dated May 30, 2024, and the accused was remanded.

S Rashmi Perumal, IPS, Dy Commissioner of Police, Commissioner’s Task Force, Hyderabad City said further investigation is underway in the case and strict action will be taken by the police. She also requested the people to inform police regarding any criminal/rowdyism related behavior by rowdy sheeters or other anti-social elements so as to effectively curb the same and create deterrent effect.